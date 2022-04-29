Left Menu

Kejriwal lauds Atishi for her UNGA speech, says world looking at Delhi for solutions in urban governance

After AAP leader Atishi addressed the United Nations General Assembly UNGA, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised her on Friday and said the world is looking at Delhi for solutions in many areas of urban governance. In her address, Atishi, who is an Oxford graduate, highlighted the governance model of the Aam Aadmi Party AAP.A moment of pride for India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 10:44 IST
Kejriwal lauds Atishi for her UNGA speech, says world looking at Delhi for solutions in urban governance
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After AAP leader Atishi addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised her on Friday and said the world is looking at Delhi for solutions in many areas of urban governance.

In her address, Atishi, who is an Oxford graduate, highlighted the governance model of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

''A moment of pride for India. Delhi and AAP make Indians proud. The world is now looking up to Delhi for solutions in many areas of urban governance. We all will learn from each other to make the world a better place,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet while re-tweeting a post by Atishi containing her speech at the UNGA.

Kejriwal, who is the national convenor of the AAP, also congratulated Atishi for the feat.

''Well done Atishi. This is a very proud moment. Many congratulations on making the world aware of the potential of the country, including the sentiments of the people of Delhi and the nation on such a big international platform. The nation wants such progressive thinking. India now wants to move forward,'' he said in another tweet in Hindi.

Previously too, the AAP government's mohalla clinic initiative and reforms in school education had earned accolades internationally.

Atishi shared the video of her speech at the UNGA on Twitter and said the ''Delhi model'' can offer insights for solving problems.

''An honour to present the transformation brought about in Delhi, by the @ArvindKejriwal govt, before the @UN General Assembly. I believe that the 'Delhi Model' can provide insights for solving problems faced by many countries across the world,'' the Kalkaji MLA said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022