Hanuman Chalisa Row: Mumbai court to hear bail plea of Rana couple on Saturday

A Sessions court in Mumbai accepted to hear the bail applications of Amravati Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her husband Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana tomorrow on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 15:30 IST
MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Sessions court in Mumbai accepted to hear the bail applications of Amravati Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her husband Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana tomorrow on Saturday. The court will hear the plea tomorrow at 2.45 pm.

On Friday, Advocate Abad Ponda appeared for MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana before the sessions court for their bail plea. Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat, prior to the hearing, said, "Police had strongly objected to their bail. The court will fix the date for bail hearing of MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana today."

The couple was sent to judicial custody for 14-days by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra on April 24. The Mumbai police asked them to file their statement on the bail plea on April 27. Following this, the MP-MLA couple's application was to be heard by the court today.

The couple was booked under the sedition charges on April 23. Mumbai police took them to Khar Police Station. "A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Shri Ravi Rana and MP Smt Navneet Kaur Rana U/S 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar Police Station," stated an official release by the police.

The ruling Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state alleged that the Rana couple acted at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The row gained momentum after the Shiv Sena workers held protests at the residence of the Rana couple after the Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana announced their plan to chant "Hanuman Chalisa" outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

