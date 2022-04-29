Left Menu

Lt Guv, govt working in coordination for people's welfare in Puducherry: Namassivayam

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 29-04-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 18:33 IST
Lt Guv, govt working in coordination for people's welfare in Puducherry: Namassivayam
Puducherry Home Minister and senior BJP leader A Namassivayam on Friday said there is vibrant coordination between Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the elected government headed by Chief Minister N Rangasamy. Taking strong exception to the criticisms by former Chief Minister and Congress leader V Narayanasamy against the Lt Governor, he said, ''It is common knowledge that Narayanasamy during his tenure as Chief Minister of Puducherry had confrontation with then Lt Governor Kiran Bedi which hit implementation of various welfare schemes.'' Narayanasamy has been critcising the present Rangasamy led AINRC-BJP coalition government here on various issues concerning the people and in tackling the unemployment problem.

Namassivayam, addressing the mediapersons, said the Congress leader has no right to criticise the present Lt Governor and the government headed by Rangasamy.

''With the cooperation and blessings of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Union Territory government has been implementing several welfare schemes for people of Puducherry,'' he said.

Namassivayam who broke away from the Congress on January 25 last year and joined the BJP said, ''Narayanasamy should hold his tongue as people are fully aware how poor his relation was with then Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.'' PTI COR KH KH KH

