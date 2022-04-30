Left Menu

Cong workers detained during protest against power crisis in Jammu

The Congress workers gathered at Exhibition Ground for a protest demonstration to highlight the power crisis being faced by the public, especially in Jammu region where the mercury has crossed 40 degrees Celsius mark on Friday.As the protesters tried to move towards the old city in a procession, waiting policemen swung into action and took them into preventive custody, officials said.Jammu and Kashmir is going through an unprecedented power and water crisis.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-04-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 18:18 IST
As the protesters tried to move towards the old city in a procession, waiting policemen swung into action and took them into preventive custody, officials said.

“Jammu and Kashmir is going through an unprecedented power and water crisis. The BJP-controlled administration has pushed this region into complete chaos and confusion,'' Shagotra said before being whisked away by police along with other party activists in a bus.

He alleged that the system appears to be completely collapsed as masses are struggling to get basic amenities like power and water but those at the helm of the affairs are still in the “deep slumber”.

