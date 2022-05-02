Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Nepal on private visit

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-05-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:21 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Nepal on private visit
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Nepal on Monday on a five-day private visit to the country.

Gandhi, who arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport Monday evening, is likely to visit some tourist spots during his stay in Nepal.

According to The Kathmandu Post newspaper, the Congress leader is in Kathmandu to attend the wedding of his Nepali friend Sumnima Udas.

“We had extended an invitation to Gandhi to attend the wedding of my daughter,” said Bhim Udas, Sumnima’s father who also served as Nepal’s Ambassador to Myanmar.

Sumnima, a former CNN correspondent, is getting married to Nima Martin Sherpa, the report said.

The marriage function is planned for Tuesday and a reception will be held on May 5 at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Bauddha, the bride’s father Bhim said.

Some other Indian VVIPs have also arrived for the wedding, the report said.

Earlier in August 2018, Gandhi had visited Kathmandu on his way to Kailash Mansarovar, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
3
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022