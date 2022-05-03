Italy's Draghi calls Lavrov's comments on Jews and Hitler "obscene"
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday that comments by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a contentious interview on Italian television were false and "obscene." Draghi told reporters that Italy, unlike Russia, allowed freedom of expression, and had allowed Lavrov to give his views in Sunday's interview "even when false and aberrant ...
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday that comments by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a contentious interview on Italian television were false and "obscene."
Draghi told reporters that Italy, unlike Russia, allowed freedom of expression, and had allowed Lavrov to give his views in Sunday's interview "even when false and aberrant ... the part on Hitler was obscene."
Israel summoned the Russian ambassador after Lavrov said he believed Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)
