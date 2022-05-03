Left Menu

PM Modi wishes people on Akshaya Tritiya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 09:57 IST
PM Modi wishes people on Akshaya Tritiya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished people on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

The auspicious day is associated with good luck and prosperity, and people often buy valuable items such as gold and silver on this day.

''Best wishes on Akshaya Tritiya. I pray that this special day brings prosperity in everyone's lives,'' Modi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

