White House says Biden not close contact of Blinken, who tested COVID positive

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2022 01:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 01:32 IST
White House says Biden not close contact of Blinken, who tested COVID positive
President Joe Biden is not considered a close contact of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who disclosed he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

