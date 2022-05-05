White House says Biden not close contact of Blinken, who tested COVID positive
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2022 01:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 01:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden is not considered a close contact of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who disclosed he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jen Psaki
- Antony Blinken
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- White House
Advertisement