PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-05-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 19:31 IST
23,000 youths to get Assam govt jobs on May 14: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that 23,000 youths will be recruited in various departments of the state government on May 14.

He claimed that the BJP is on track to fulfill its poll promise of providing one lakh government jobs.

''Recruitment processes for various posts are in different stages. To begin with, we will distribute 23,000 appointment letters of Home, Health and Education Departments on 14 May, 22,'' he tweeted.

Earlier, while presenting the Budget for 2022-23 fiscal in March this year, state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog had said that the government had already hired 1,157 youths, while recruitment for 84,244 posts was in process and the remaining 14,599 posts will be filled up soon.

