Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai

Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai, Ramesh Latke, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, party leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.

He was 52.

Latke, who represented Andheri East assembly constituency in the city, died late night on Wednesday. His mortal remains will be brought back to the city on Friday morning or on Saturday, Raut said. In a statement Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray described Latke as a fighter and a diligent public representative, whose motto was to work for the welfare of the people. Raut said Latke was a staunch Shiv Sainik who rose from the ranks - from being a 'shakha pramukh' (branch head) to a corporator to an MLA. ''He (Latke) died late night on Wednesday in Dubai, where he had gone with his family,'' the functionary said.

Expressing shock over the demise, Raut said he and his MLA brother Sunil Raut had a work-related discussion with Latke around 6 pm on Wednesday and in a few hours he received the news of his demise. ''He was fit. He was at the forefront in all the Sena agitations. His body is expected to be brought to Mumbai tomorrow (Friday evening) or the next day (Saturday),'' Raut added. Latke was a two-time Sena legislator from Andheri East assembly segment. Prior to his becoming an MLA, Latke was also a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for several terms.

Expressing grief over Latke's death, party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi remembered him for his work during the pandemic and his connect with the people from his constituency.

''Saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of Shri Ramesh Latke ji. His constant energy, his dedicated work during COVID & his connect with the constituency was immense. He will be missed& he has gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,'' she tweeted.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said in a tweet, ''Shocked to hear the news of Shiv sena MLA Ramesh Latke's sudden demise! I Remember meeting him on a flight to kokan for angnewadi jatra just few months back. I praised him for losing so much weight because of dieting. He was a friend beyond party lines.Unbelievable!!'' NCP leader Supriya Sule also paid tributes to Latke. ''Andheri East Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke passed away. We all share in the grief over his death. A heartfelt tribute,'' the NCP MP tweeted. The Shiv Sena currently shares power in Maharashtra with the NCP and the Congress.

