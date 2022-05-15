Polls open in Lebanese parliamentary election
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 15-05-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 09:38 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Polls opened on Sunday in Lebanon's first parliamentary election since the country's economic collapse.
Voting was due to begin from 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) across 15 electoral districts, with candidates vying for 128 seats divided among 11 religious groups according to a sectarian power-sharing system.
The last vote in 2018 saw the heavily armed, Iran-backed Shi'ite movement Hezbollah and its allies win 71 of the 128 seats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement