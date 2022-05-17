Left Menu

White House moves to loosen remittance, flight rules on Cuba

The US will also allow scheduled and charter flights to locations beyond Havana, according to the State Department.With these actions, we aim to support Cubans aspirations for freedom and for greater economic opportunities so that they can lead successful lives at home, the State Department added.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2022 04:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 04:11 IST
The Biden administration announced Monday that it will expand flights to Cuba and lift Donald Trump-era restrictions on remittances that immigrants can send to people on the island.

The State Department said in a statement that it will remove the current $1,000-per-quarter limit on family remittances and will allow non-family remittances, which will support independent Cuban entrepreneurs. The US will also allow scheduled and charter flights to locations beyond Havana, according to the State Department.

“With these actions, we aim to support Cubans' aspirations for freedom and for greater economic opportunities so that they can lead successful lives at home,” the State Department added. “We continue to call on the Cuban government to immediately release political prisoners, to respect the Cuban people's fundamental freedoms and to allow the Cuban people to determine their own futures.” The policy changes come after a review that began soon after a series of widespread protests on the island last July.

