France: all parties in Libya must work together and find political solution to end violence

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-05-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 13:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
All sides involved in the unrest shaking conflict-torn Libya must work together towards finding a political solution and refrain from violence, the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Clashes rocked Libya's capital early on Tuesday as the parliament-appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, tried to take over the government there but was forced back out by a rival administration that refuses to cede power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

