Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro calls Musk's Twitter bid a 'breath of hope'

Further chilling Brazil-U.S. relations, Bolsonaro visited Moscow for a friendly meeting with President Vladimir Putin days before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine, which the Brazilian leader has refused to condemn.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:47 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro calls Musk's Twitter bid a 'breath of hope'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called Elon Musk's proposed takeover of Twitter Inc a "breath of hope" as the two met in Brazil on Friday, adding he hoped the U.S. billionaire would help end the "lies" about his widely criticized stewardship of the Amazon. Bolsonaro has blasted major social media platforms for their efforts to combat disinformation, including taking down his baseless comments linking COVID-19 vaccines to developing AIDS. Musk, CEO of electric carmaker Tesla Inc and rocket company SpaceX who Bolsonaro called a "legend of liberty," has vowed to defend free speech on Twitter.

Bolsonaro, a far-right nationalist, has been globally condemned for advocating more mining and farming in the Amazon and for Brazil's environmental backsliding. Recent satellite data show deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon has surged to a 15-year high under Bolsonaro. Speaking with Musk by his side at an upscale hotel in the countryside near Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro hailed Musk's bid for Twitter, saying "for us here it was like a breath of hope."

"We need, and are counting on Elon Musk for the Amazon to be known by all in Brazil and the world, to show ... how we have protected it, and how much harm is caused by those who spread lies about that region." Musk's surprise visit to the event, which included business leaders such as Telecom Italia Chief Executive Pietro Labriola and Banco BTG Pactual Chairman Andre Esteves, follows talks with Brazil's government to use his Starlink satellite network to provide internet for rural schools and help monitoring in the Amazon rainforest.

Musk tweeted that he aimed to discuss further monitoring of the rainforest and an effort to bring broadband internet to rural areas. The visit offered a boost for Bolsonaro, who faces growing isolation over his environmental record and friendly relations with Russian President Vladmir Putin.

In comments to students streamed on social media, Musk and Bolsonaro did not say how they would improve environmental monitoring, which Brazilian space agency INPE does already via satellite. Bolsonaro is a longtime conservative firebrand who defends Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship, and Musk has recently described his own politics drifting to the right. On Wednesday he said he previously voted for Democrats, but will now vote for Republicans.

Bolsonaro lost an ally when former U.S. President Donald Trump lost his 2020 re-election bid, and the Brazilian president was slow to acknowledge U.S. President Joe Biden's victory. Bolsonaro has still not spoken to Biden since the Democrat took office. Further chilling Brazil-U.S. relations, Bolsonaro visited Moscow for a friendly meeting with President Vladimir Putin days before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine, which the Brazilian leader has refused to condemn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022