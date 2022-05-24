Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says Greek PM Mitsotakis 'no longer exists' for him

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis "no longer exists" for him, accusing the Greek leader of trying to block sales of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey during a visit to the United States. "We had agreed to not include third countries in our dispute with him.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 24-05-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 01:13 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says Greek PM Mitsotakis 'no longer exists' for him
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis "no longer exists" for him, accusing the Greek leader of trying to block sales of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey during a visit to the United States.

"We had agreed to not include third countries in our dispute with him. Despite this, last week, he had a visit to the U.S. and talked at the Congress and warned them not to give F-16s to us," Erdogan said at a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting. "He no longer exists for me. I will never agree to meet with him. We will continue our way with honourable politicians."

Turkey and Greece, both NATO allies, have been at odds over a host of issues such as maritime boundaries, the extent of their continental shelves, airspace, and ethnically split Cyprus. During his visit to the United States where he met U.S. President Joe Biden and senior U.S. officials last week, Mitsotakis said that Greece will start procedures for the purchase of F-35 fighter jets from the United States by 2030.

Following Erdogan's remarks, Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou responded that Mitsotakis defends Greece's rights and international law and that Greece's foreign policy is also based on its alliances. "We won't get into a counter argument with Turkey's leadership. Our policy is a policy of principles," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022