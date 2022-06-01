Left Menu

UK "very unlikely" to hold early election - Raab

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-06-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 12:05 IST
UK "very unlikely" to hold early election - Raab
Dominic Raab. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is "very unlikely" to hold an early election, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, as speculation swirls about the future of the government following growing criticism of Boris Johnson. Johnson is facing a mounting threat of a confidence vote from his own lawmakers, prompting some commentators to suggest he could consider holding an early election before an expected date in 2024, to rebuild his authority.

Asked about a potential early election by Sky News, Raab said: "I think it's very unlikely."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022