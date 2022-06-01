Germany to buy 60 Chinook helicopters - defence minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-06-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 18:59 IST
Germany will purchase 60 Chinook heavy lift helicopters from Boeing to replace its ageing fleet of CH-53, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday.
"With this model we are strengthening our ability to cooperate in Europe," added Lambrecht during a speech to the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
