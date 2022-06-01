Caste-based census soon in Bihar, announces CM Nitish Kumar after all-party meeting

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced that the State Government will soon conduct a caste-based census in the state. The decision was taken at an all-party meeting chaired by the chief minister today.

"In the all-party meeting, we unanimously decided that a caste-based census will be conducted in a set time frame. Soon a cabinet decision will be taken and it will be available in the public domain," said the Bihar CM. The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav declared the announcement as a "win" and said, "It's a caste-based survey, not a census. It's our win. Today we suggested (in the all-party meeting) that social anthropologists should be included in this and the Central government should also support it financially."

"This survey is in the interest of the people of Bihar," Yadav added. "We have said to bring the bill in the next cabinet meeting and start it in November, as the people who reside outside Bihar will also come to the state during Chhath puja and by then we too will complete preparations for it," he said further.

Highlighting the importance of the caste-based census, CM Kumar on May 25 had said that it would enable the government to work for the development of various sections of the society. (ANI)

