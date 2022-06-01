Left Menu

Caste-based census soon in Bihar, announces CM Nitish Kumar after all-party meeting

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced that the State Government will soon conduct a caste-based census in the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:30 IST
Caste-based census soon in Bihar, announces CM Nitish Kumar after all-party meeting
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to reporters after an all-party meet in Patna on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced that the State Government will soon conduct a caste-based census in the state. The decision was taken at an all-party meeting chaired by the chief minister today.

"In the all-party meeting, we unanimously decided that a caste-based census will be conducted in a set time frame. Soon a cabinet decision will be taken and it will be available in the public domain," said the Bihar CM. The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav declared the announcement as a "win" and said, "It's a caste-based survey, not a census. It's our win. Today we suggested (in the all-party meeting) that social anthropologists should be included in this and the Central government should also support it financially."

"This survey is in the interest of the people of Bihar," Yadav added. "We have said to bring the bill in the next cabinet meeting and start it in November, as the people who reside outside Bihar will also come to the state during Chhath puja and by then we too will complete preparations for it," he said further.

Highlighting the importance of the caste-based census, CM Kumar on May 25 had said that it would enable the government to work for the development of various sections of the society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022