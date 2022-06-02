Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 15:01 IST
Punjab CM Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI/file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met his party chief Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here on Thursday, as the state government faces opposition attack following the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

An Aam Aadmi Party source said it was a ''normal'' meeting.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government had curtailed his security cover.

His cousin and a friend, who was traveling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Mann has already announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the incident.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab government on May 28. The state government came under heavy criticism of opposition parties after the incident with Congress and BJP demanding it should be dismissed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

