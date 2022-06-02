PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi speedy recovery from Covid
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to Congress president Sonia Gandhi from COVID-19.
The Congress said earlier in the day that Gandhi has tested positive for the virus and had isolated herself. The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi had a mild fever Wednesday evening and was found Covid positive on testing this morning.
Modi tweeted, ''Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Surjewala
- Gandhi
- Narendra Modi
- Sonia Gandhi Ji
- Congress
- Sonia Gandhi
- Covid
- Randeep
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Republicans oust volatile congressman Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina
Republicans oust Trump-backed, scandal-plagued congressman Madison Cawthorn
Republicans oust Trump-backed, scandal-plagued congressman Madison Cawthorn
Gujarat: Hardik Patel quits Congress.
Gujarat: Hardik Patel resigns from Congress