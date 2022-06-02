Left Menu

PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi speedy recovery from Covid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 16:52 IST
PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi speedy recovery from Covid
Sonia Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to Congress president Sonia Gandhi from COVID-19.

The Congress said earlier in the day that Gandhi has tested positive for the virus and had isolated herself. The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi had a mild fever Wednesday evening and was found Covid positive on testing this morning.

Modi tweeted, ''Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19.''

