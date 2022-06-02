New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL52 RJ-CONGRESS-MLAs RS polls: Around 40 Rajasthan Cong MLAs, some Independents leave for Udaipur hotel Jaipur: Around 40 Rajasthan Congress MLAs and some Independents left for a hotel in Udaipur as the party tries to keep its flock together before the Rajya Sabha elections on four seats. DES42 RJ-KULGAM-KILLING Kulgam killing: Vijay Kumar tied the knot in February, was planning trip back home in July Hanumangarh: Vijay Kumar had tied the knot in February this year and was supposed to come back to his native place here for 10-15 days next month.

DES28 HR-RS-CONG Wary of cross-voting in RS polls, Cong may take Haryana MLAs to Chhattisgarh Chandigarh: Wary of the possibility of cross-voting during the polling for two Rajya Sabha seats, the Congress is likely to take Haryana MLAs to the party-ruled Chhattisgarh to protect them from poaching.

DEL69 UP-PM-2NDLD GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY UP Investors Summit: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of over 1,400 projects worth Rs 80,000 crore Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit here and lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore in the state, his office said. DES22 UP-GYANVAPI-SHANKARACHARYA Gyanvapi: Prominent Hindu seer says will offer prayers before claimed ‘Shivling’ on Saturday Varanasi (UP): A disciple of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati Thursday announced that he and his followers will offer prayers at a ‘Shivling', which was claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi complex during a court-monitored survey of the premises, on June 4.

DEL19 UP-CONG-PRIYANKA Cong revamp programme in UP: Priyanka leaves Lucknow ahead of schedule Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was here for the two-day 'Nav Sankalp Karyashala' to discuss the strategy for the party's revival in Uttar Pradesh, has cut short her visit and returned to Delhi, a party leader said on Thursday.

DEL71 UP-LD KOVIND-MODI UP: President, PM to visit Paraunkh village in Kanpur Kanpur/New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Pathri Mata temple at Paraunkh village in Kanpur on Friday.

DES18 UP-LD MOVIE ''Samrat Prithviraj'' declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended a special screening of period action drama ''Samrat Prithviraj'' with his cabinet colleagues, on Thursday declared the movie tax-free in the state.

DES45 PB-MOOSEWALA-PROBE Moosewala's family writes to Centre, demands probe by central agencies Mansa (Pb): Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s family has written to the Centre seeking a probe by central agencies into his brutal murder.

DES55 PB-MOOSEWALA-AUTOPSY 19 bullet injury marks on Moosewala's body: Autopsy report Chandigarh: Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala bore 19 bullet injury marks and would have died within 15 minutes, said his autopsy report.

DES26 PB-MANN-PROBE Punjab CM orders probe into embezzlement of funds in PIMS Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered a probe into the alleged embezzlement of funds and other lapses that led to a financial crunch in the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), a premier healthcare institute of the Doaba region. DES48 UKD-DHAMI Eight years of Modi govt a period of big achievements: Dhami Haldwani: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday described the eight years of Narendra Modi's Prime Ministership as a period of big achievements for India during which it emerged as a strong country and its prestige grew globally.

DES15 UKD-FLOWERS VALLEY Valley of Flowers opens for visitors Dehradun: Tourists were greeted by a floral landscape bathed in a splash of colours as the Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO world heritage site, nestled in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was opened for visitors on Wednesday. RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)