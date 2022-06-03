Left Menu

Former Mexican governor accused of embezzlement extradited from U.S.

The former governor's extradition was the "result of the close collaboration" between Mexico and the United States, authorities said, coming the same day six Mexicans were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury for alleged cartel involvement. Current Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos said in a message on Twitter she "celebrates" the decision, adding that her administration would not "forgive or forget" the actions of past governors.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-06-2022 02:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 02:20 IST
Former Mexican governor accused of embezzlement extradited from U.S.
  • Country:
  • Mexico

A former Mexican governor was extradited on Thursday from the United States, where he had been held for nearly two years on charges of embezzlement and criminal association, Mexican authorities said in a statement. Cesar Duarte, who governed the state of Chihuahua from 2010 to 2016, was arrested in 2020 by U.S. Marshals in Miami, Florida.

Duarte is accused of acting in a group to divert more than 96 million pesos, or the then-equivalent of $6.5 million, from the government between 2011 and 2014. The former governor's extradition was the "result of the close collaboration" between Mexico and the United States, authorities said, coming the same day six Mexicans were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury for alleged cartel involvement.

Current Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos said in a message on Twitter she "celebrates" the decision, adding that her administration would not "forgive or forget" the actions of past governors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022