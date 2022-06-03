Bihar RS polls: All five candidates declared elected unopposed

All five candidates for biennial elections to as many Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar were on Friday declared elected unopposed.

According to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, certificates were handed over to the elected candidates Misa Bharti and Faiyaz Ahmed (RJD), Satish Chandra Dubey and Shambhu Sharan Patel (BJP), and Kheeru Mahto (JDU).

Bharti, who is the eldest daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, and Dubey shall be enjoying their second consecutive terms.

Ahmed, a former MLA, and Patel, the BJP's state unit secretary, will be making their parliamentary debut.

Mahto hails from adjoining Jharkhand where he was the state unit president of the JD(U), controlled by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The candidature of Mahto is in line with the JD(U)'s ambitions to spread its footprints beyond Bihar.

However, the development has jeopardised the prospects of Union minister RCP Singh, a former national president of the JD(U) who has been snubbed and denied a third consecutive term.

