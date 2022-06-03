Putin willing to ease exports of Ukrainian cereals, says AU chair
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:21 IST
- Country:
- Senegal
Senegal's President Macky Sall, who is chairman of the African Union, said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed a willingness to ease exports of Ukrainian cereals during a meeting in Sochi on Friday.
Sall added in a statement on Twitter that Putin had told him Russia was also ready to ensure exports of Russian wheat and fertiliser.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Macky Sall
- Russia
- Sochi
- Ukrainian
- African Union
- Putin
- Vladimir Putin
- Senegal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol
Russia says 771 Ukrainian fighters surrendered from Azovstal plant in last 24 hours -RIA
International Red Cross says it has registered ''hundreds'' of Ukrainian POWs who left Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, reports AP.
Russia says more Ukrainian fighters from Mariupol stronghold have surrendered, bringing total who have left to 1,730, reports AP.
More than half of Ukrainian fighters have left Azovstal plant - TASS