Putin willing to ease exports of Ukrainian cereals, says AU chair

Senegal's President Macky Sall, who is chairman of the African Union, said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed a willingness to ease exports of Ukrainian cereals during a meeting in Sochi on Friday.

Sall added in a statement on Twitter that Putin had told him Russia was also ready to ensure exports of Russian wheat and fertiliser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)