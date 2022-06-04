Left Menu

'Enemies' triggering unrest in Iran to overthrow the Islamic Republic -Khamenei

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 12:20 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that "enemies" are triggering unrest in Iran in order to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

"Today, the enemies' most important hope for striking a blow at the country is based on popular protests... But the enemies' calculation is as wrong as many earlier ones," Khamenei said in a televised speech.

