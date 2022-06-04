Left Menu

J P Nadda interacts with 7 envoys as part of 'Know BJP' initiative

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday spoke to seven heads of missions, including the Russian envoy, his third such interaction as part of the partys outreach initiative.The BJPs foreign affairs wing chief Vijay Chauthaiwale said Nadda conveyed his partys thanks to the countries which helped in the rescue of Indian students from Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

BJP national president JP Nadda (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday spoke to seven heads of missions, including the Russian envoy, his third such interaction as part of the party's outreach initiative.

The BJP's foreign affairs wing chief Vijay Chauthaiwale said Nadda conveyed his party's thanks to the countries which helped in the rescue of Indian students from Ukraine during the Russian invasion. He said some members of the Commonwealth of Independent States were among those who attended the meeting. The Russian envoy also spoke in Hindi, Chauthaiwale sad.

Nadda elaborated on the structure, departments and growth of the party and also took questions from the envoys. With this, Nadda has so far interacted with 33 foreign envoys as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative.

Interactions with more envoys are planned for June 11 and 13, Chauthaiwale said. While European countries are likely to be represented on June 11, the focus will on the Middle East and African nations on June 13, he added.

