JP Nadda interacts with ambassadors of seven countries, 34 envoys have been part of 'Know BJP' initiative so far

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday met envoys of seven countries including Russia at the party headquarters here. This was Nadda's third interaction with foreign envoys as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative. He has so far interacted with a total of 34 foreign envoys.

The BJP chief interacted with envoys of Laos, Russia, Cuba, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey on Saturday. The meeting lasted for three hours. BJP's foreign affairs wing chief Vijay Chauthaiwale told ANI that India's global recognition has increased under the Narendra Modi government and there was a need to familiarise the envoys with the party's history and vision.

He said the party will have interactions with more envoys. "We will have three or four interaction sessions this month. There is also a plan to enhance party to party interactions," Chauthiwale said. Chauthiwale said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a grand vision and the world is knowing India better through achievements of BJP-led government. "There is a need for greater awareness about the BJP as a party," he said.

He said heads of missions of seven countries attended the event at the party headquarters and two ambassadors couldn't come for various reasons. In his interaction, Nadda elaborated upon the BJP's expansion, growth in membership and structure and role of BJP's departments and frontal organisations.

He has also recalled the service done by party members especially in dealing with the COVID-19 situation. He thanked the countries who helped in the rescue of Indian students from Ukraine. Nadda noted that Bharatiya Janata Party is today's world's largest political organization. "We want to improve ties with all political parties across the world so that we can work towards making a world where there is peace, development, prosperity and cooperation. This is the reason why we have taken this initiative of 'Know BJP'," he said.

After Nadda's remarks, the envoys spoke of the significance of their countries' bilateral relationship with India. Chauthaiwale noted that the Russian Ambassador, who has spent several years in India in various positions, started his remarks in Hindi and then spoke in English.

The envoys emphasised the need for better party-to-party relations between the BJP and main political parties of their countries. They also spoke of bilateral relations in areas such as health and trade. There was also a brief question-answer session in which an ambassador asked about BJP's growth strategy in the southern country. Nadda referred to BJP's expansion in new areas and spoke about party's plan for the future.

There was also a question about how BJP runs "such a giant organization" and its reach out including that includes use of technology and social media. There were also questions relating to direct benefit schemes and Uniform Civil Code.

BJP leader D Purandareswari welcomed the envoys to the party office. A documentary on the Bharatiya Janata Party's journey since 1951 was also shown to the envoys. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)