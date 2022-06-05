New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL67 UP-KANPUR-ARREST Kanpur violence: 5 more held, SIT set up for further probe Kanpur (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested five more people in connection with the Kanpur violence, taking the number of total arrests to 29, and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

DEL28 UP-PREZ-LD KABIR ACADEMY Teachings of Kabir Das relevant even today: Kovind Sant Kabir Nagar (UP): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated Sant Kabir Academy and Research Centre Swadesh Darshan Yojana here and said the life of the mystic poet and saint was an epitome of human virtue and that his teachings are relevant even in modern times.

DES23 UP-ENVIRONMENT-MINISTER India to meet 50 per cent of its energy needs from renewable resources by 2030: Minister Lucknow: Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said India has set an ambitious target of meeting half of its energy needs from renewable resources by the decade-end and reach the net zero emission levels by 2070. DES16 RJ-GEHLOT-LD MLAs RS polls: CM Gehlot reaches Udaipur with six MLAs; Cong plaint to ACB amid poaching fears Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with six Congress MLAs who had expressed resentment over some issues reached Udaipur, where the party legislators are putting up at a hotel ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls amid fears of horse-trading.

DES29 PB-MANN-LD JATHEDAR Punjab CM pays obeisance at Golden Temple, holds closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here and held a closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary.

DES47 PB-MOOSEWALA-LD SIRSA If Punjab govt recommends, Centre ready to get Moosewala's death probed by NIA: BJP's Sirsa Chandigarh: BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday said the Centre is ready to get the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala probed by a central agency like NIA if the Punjab government recommends it. PB-AAP-BJP BJP talked of making India 'Congress-mukt', but party itself becoming 'Congress-yukt': AAP Chandigarh: A day after four senior Congress leaders joined the BJP here, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said the BJP which talked of a ''Congress-mukt Bharat'' is itself becoming ''Congress-yukt''.

DES19 PB-PLASTIC BAN Punjab to ban single-use plastic from July Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced to impose a ban on single-use plastic from July.

