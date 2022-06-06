Left Menu

British PM to address his lawmakers before confidence vote - spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-06-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 16:34 IST
British PM to address his lawmakers before confidence vote - spokesman
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address Conservative lawmakers on Monday before a confidence vote in his leadership, his spokesman said, adding he was focused on tackling the problems facing Britain and the world.

"The prime minister will be addressing his party later on this afternoon," the spokesman told reporters.

"Certainly the prime minister is firm of the view that he will not be distracted from the key issues facing both the UK and the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022