AAP MLAs meet Delhi LG Saxena

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 17:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A group of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs called on Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday, a meeting that comes against the backdrop of the ruling party's mounting accusations of interference by him in the government's work.

The AAP had last week accused the LG of meddling in the affairs of the government and not focussing on the areas under his control.

''Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly called on today. We discussed various issues pertaining to the City and their constituencies,'' Saxena said in a tweet.

The AAP on Sunday said it appeared that the Centre had sent Saxena to meddle with the Kejriwal government's work and stay away from law and order.

AAP MLA Atishi had alleged that Saxena did not act proactively on some heinous crimes that took place in the city since he assumed office a few days ago, but he had been ''interfering'' in the Delhi government's business.

The issue started last Wednesday when the party accused him of intruding in the Delhi government's work.

On Saturday, the AAP had again accused Saxena of interference and ''conspiring'' to derail democracy as he visited two Delhi Jal Board facilities and a sewage treatment plant, an action the Arvind Kejriwal-led party described as ''beyond the LG's jurisdiction''.

