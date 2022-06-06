Left Menu

He appreciated Qatar Foundations efforts in education, health, science and technology and community development.The vice president also visited the National Museum of Qatar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:39 IST
Naidu for deepening engagement between Indian and Qatari parliaments
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called for deepening the engagement between Indian and Qatari parliaments and promoting parliamentary exchanges.

Noting that the year 2023 marks 50 years of establishment of full diplomatic relations between India and Qatar, Naidu suggested that the two parliaments also plan an event to celebrate the milestone.

Naidu made these remarks when Speaker of Qatar's Shura Council Hassan Abdulla Al-Ghanim, accompanied by three members of the Council, called on him in Doha, a statement issued by the vice president's secretariat said.

As the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, Naidu extended an invitation to the speaker and members of the Shura Council to visit India.

He also called for greater collaboration between India and Qatar at multilateral fora such as the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU), Asian Parliamentary Assembly, and others.

The Shura Council is the legislative body of the State of Qatar with 45 members.

Earlier in the day, Naidu visited the Qatar Foundation, a non-profit organisation in the middle east nation. He appreciated Qatar Foundation’s efforts in education, health, science and technology and community development.

The vice president also visited the National Museum of Qatar. Praising the museum for providing a unique and immersive experience of Qatar’s rich history and traditions, he expressed happiness to see the display of historical connect between India and Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

