LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil starts talks with nuclear watchdog on its submarine plans

The latest in Latin American politics today: Mexican president will not attend U.S.-hosted Americas Summit

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would not be attending the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week, because not all countries from the region were invited. Lopez Obrador said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would attend in his place.

U.S. officials determined that concerns about human rights and lack of democracy in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua weighed too heavily against inviting them, a source said. Lopez Obrador's party poised to gain majority in most Mexican states

Mexico's ruling party was primed to capture four more state governments after elections on Sunday, preliminary results showed, strengthening Lopez Obrador's grip on power ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement and its allies were set to win gubernatorial races in the states of Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Hidalgo and Tamaulipas, according to preliminary vote counts by electoral authorities, giving the president's party control in 20 of Mexico's 32 regional administrations.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says 'impossible' for him not to reach election runoff round Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said it was impossible for him to not reach a second-round runoff in this year's presidential election, after recent opinion polls showed front runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva closer to winning in a first round vote.

Bolsonaro, who has long cast doubts over Brazil's electronic voting system, also said he has the right to distrust it and that he is still unsure if he will attend debates ahead of the October election. Brazil initiates talks with IAEA on fuel for planned nuclear submarine

Brazil has initiated discussions with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) aimed at eventually allowing it to use nuclear fuel in a submarine for the first time, the U.N. watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi said. Brazil plans to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine under a contract with French defence company Naval Group. It is under construction and has already been named the Alvaro Alberto.

So far no party to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty has acquired a nuclear submarine, other than the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council: the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain. Brazil judge overturns injunction blocking key meeting ahead of Eletrobras privatization

A Brazilian judge overturned an injunction that was blocking Eletrobras from holding a meeting at its subsidiary Furnas, seen as key to the state-run power company's privatization, according to a decision seen by Reuters. Debenture holders of Furnas are set to vote on a waiver for it to make an additional investment in a hydropower plant at the meeting, a step that must be completed prior to the share offering that would privatize Latin America's largest utility, according to its preliminary prospectus.

