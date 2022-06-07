INSTANT VIEW-UK's Johnson wins confidence vote but 148 Conservatives oppose him

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a confidence vote on Monday called by rebel lawmakers in his Conservative Party who are angry over the involvement of Johnson and his staff in parties when Britain was under COVID-19 lockdowns. Following is a summary of reactions to the announcement that 211 Conservative members of parliament backed Johnson and 148 voted for him to be ousted as party leader.

OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER KEIR STARMER "The choice is clearer than ever before: divided Tories propping up Boris Johnson with no plan to tackle the issues you are facing. Or a united Labour Party with a plan to fix the cost of living crisis and restore trust in politics."

SCOTLAND'S PRO-INDEPENDENCE FIRST MINISTER NICOLA STURGEON "That result is surely the worst of all worlds for the Tories. But much more importantly: at a time of huge challenge, it saddles the UK with an utterly lame duck PM. And for Scotland, it just underlines the democratic deficit - only 2 of (Scotland's) 59 MPs have confidence in the PM."

