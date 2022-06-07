Tripura: CM Manik Saha holds door-to-door campaign ahead of assembly bypolls

Tripura CM Manik Saha held a door-to-door campaign on Tuesday ahead of assembly bypolls in the state. On Monday, Manik Saha filed a nomination as a BJP candidate for the bye-elections in Tripura from the Town Bardowali assembly seat.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Response is really up to the mark. Something I'd never have thought of, that I have seen here. I'm sure people here are supporting BJP," he says. Earlier, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha stated that the upcoming bye-elections in four assembly seats in the state would be an acid test for the ruling BJP.

Saha was sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura on May 15. The BJP decided on leadership change in the state a year ahead of the Assembly elections by replacing Biplab Kumar Deb with Saha as the Chief Minister.

After Manik Saha was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tripura, the BJP has once again taken recourse to its old mantra to beat anti-incumbency by changing the face in a poll-bound state. Tripura unit of the BJP leaders was surprised with the choice of Manik Saha as chief minister as he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the lone seat barely two months ago.

Saha was a Rajya Sabha MP and chief of the party in the state. The polls in the state are likely to be held in March next year. Saha joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Congress. He was made party chief in 2020 and elected to Rajya Sabha in March this year.

Four seats for the Tripura bypolls are scheduled to be held on June 23 and the counting of votes will be done on June 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)