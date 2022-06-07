Law and order situation in Kerala deteriorating, says Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday lashed out at the Kerala government alleging that the law and order situation in the state has been deteriorating in a continuous manner.

Addressing a press conference here, Goyal attacked the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF and said both the fronts have been dependent on political assassinations in the state.

''Kerala as a state is continuously witnessing deteriorating law and order situation. Both the LDF and the UDF have been dependent on political assassinations or murders, crushing popular discontent and they do not believe in democratic principles. The relationship of the communists with the SDPI and the PFI is well known in Kerala,'' Goyal said.

He said the crimes against women also show a continuously deteriorating situation. ''I think the Home department in Kerala has collapsed and the government needs to answer to the people of the State,'' Goyal added. The Union Minister alleged that Kerala has become a destination for recruitment for terrorist activities.

''We hear very very sad stories of forcible conversions which are happening in Kerala. Particularly our young girls are not safe in this state. Kerala has also become a destination for recruitment for terrorist activities and we are very very concerned about the growing incidents or case of recruitment of young boys and girls for terrorist activities,'' Goyal told the media.

The Union Minister was in the city to participate in some official engagements and met office-bearers of the BJP state unit and held discussions.

