BJP, Cong slam Kejriwal govt over recovery of gold, cash from Jain and associates

The Delhi units of the BJP and the Congress on Tuesday slammed the Kejriwal government over ED recoveries of gold and cash from jailed minister Satyendar Jain and his associates, and claimed more heads will roll in the coming days.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said that the Enforcement Directorate(ED) should also probe Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

''Kejriwal had given a clean chit to Jain after he was arrested by ED in the money laundering case which means he knows what are the links,'' Khurana said.

''Unexplained'' cash of Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins were seized after raids were conducted at the premises of Jain and his alleged associates as part of a money laundering probe against them.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who was removed from AAP after alleging in 2017 that he had seen Jain giving Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal, took a dig at the AAP chief after the ED recoveries.

''Kejriwal had demanded Padma Vibhushan for Jain. Kejriwal is bound to give clean chit to Jain because he is partner in crime,'' Mishra alleged.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar claimed that it is ''quite clear'' that Jain was involved in a major corruption. ''Gradually many more names from the AAP will come up in this graft case. The next person to face the ED will be Manish Sisodia,'' he said.

Delhi Congress has submitted a complaint to Delhi Police Crime Branch demanding probe in an alleged liquor ''scam''. The party will also approach the CBI if Delhi Police fails to act, Kumar said.

Kejriwal in a tweet hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging he was after the AAP specially its governments in Delhi and Punjab.

