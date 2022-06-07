Left Menu

Nana Patole exudes confidence of MVA winning 4 RS seats in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday exuded confidence that all four candidates nominated by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be elected in the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-06-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 23:58 IST
Nana Patole exudes confidence of MVA winning 4 RS seats in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday exuded confidence that all four candidates nominated by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be elected in the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10. He said all MLAs of the ruling alliance are together and they are also taking independent leaders with them.

"All our MLAs are together and we are taking independent leaders with us too. All four candidates from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be elected in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election on June 10," said Patole. The Congress leader said that the alliance leaders will talk to Samajwadi Party and request them to vote for Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The BJP has fielded three candidates in Maharashtra and there is a contest for the Rajya Sabha seats. There are also contests in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Haryana.

Forty-one candidates have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha during the biennial elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022