Left Menu

Nadda arrives in Kolkata, to hold organisational meetings during 2-day Bengal visit

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 09:08 IST
Nadda arrives in Kolkata, to hold organisational meetings during 2-day Bengal visit
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president J P Nadda arrived in Kolkata for a two-day visit to West Bengal during which he will hold organisational meetings, a party leader said.

Nadda was received at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Dumdum on Tuesday evening by senior BJP leaders including state president Sukanta Majumdar.

On Wednesday morning, he will visit Vande Mataram Bhavan at Chinsurah in Hooghly district, where novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had penned the National Song.

He will also visit Rashbehari Bose Research Institute at Chandannagore in the district.

Later in the afternoon, the BJP chief will attend the state executive body meeting at National Library in South Kolkata.

On Thursday, Nadda will hold a meeting with public representatives of the party and mandal (local unit) presidents.

Nadda's West Bengal visit takes place at a time when the party looks forward to rejuvenating its organisational machinery, which has witnessed internal squabbling and defections since the 2021 assembly polls.

In May, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the state and advised the state unit of the BJP to strengthen the organisation to fight the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Nadda's visit assumes significance as the party's central leadership plans to strengthen the state unit by addressing the shortcomings ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, party sources said.

The state BJP has been plagued by infighting and exodus, with former Union minister Babul Supriyo, Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, and five MLAs including national vice-president Mukul Roy, joining the TMC in the last one year after the assembly polls.

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022