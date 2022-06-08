AAP dissolves its Gujarat organisation structure ahead of Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said its Gujarat organisational structure has been dissolved to restructure the party unit with an aim to defeat the ruling BJP in the state Assembly elections due later this year, AAP leaders said.

''Except for the AAP Gujarat president's post, all other party positions have been dissolved, and a larger and more powerful structure will soon be announced in its place as part of the poll strategy,'' the party's state chief Gopal Italia told reporters here.

With this announcement, all party positions at the state, district, taluka levels, frontal organisations are dissolved, he said.

''The AAP Gujarat's organisation is dissolved. The post of state president will continue. The AAP is taking its organisation to the booth level. An active, strong organisation to be announced soon,'' the party's state in-charge, Sandeep Pathak, said in a tweet in Hindi. ''The Aam Aadmi's organisation will end the misrule of BJP ruling for 27 years. The INC is wiped out. Now, the only hope is Kejriwal,'' he added.

Talking to reporters, Italia said the Aam Aadmi Party is working with an aim to win the state Assembly elections and defeat the BJP under the leadership of the AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal. ''The party has put in place a powerful strategy, to be implemented in the months ahead of the polls,'' he said.

To implement and achieve the results as part of the strategy, there is a need to expand the organisation, which is why the AAP has decided to dissolve all its units and party positions in Gujarat, except the state president's post, he said.

He claimed that the AAP had received massive public support through its different programmes organised in the state, like the 'Parivartan Yatra', 'Tiranga Yatra', and two rallies held by Kejriwal in the last few months. The ideology of AAP has reached every household and people know about the good works done by the party's government in Delhi, he further claimed, adding that ''lakhs of people have joined the party''. ''The AAP has grown significantly in Gujarat, thousands of people have donated their money and time, and leaders worked hard to help the party grow at the state, taluka and village levels,'' he said.

Italia also claimed that the AAP has positioned itself as a strong alternative to the opposition Congress in Gujarat. The party has been trying to take on the ruling BJP and is looking to contest all 182 state Assembly seats in the forthcoming polls.

The AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal visited Gujarat four times in the last three months, with the most recent visit to the Patidar stronghold of Mehsana. It has also forged an alliance with the Bharatiya Tribal Party with an eye on tribal-dominated seats in the state.

