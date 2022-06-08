AAP gears up for upcoming Sangrur bypolls

Gearing up for the forthcoming Sangrur bypoll, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with the MLAs and local party workers to chalk out strategies here in Sangrur. Sangrur is known as the stronghold of AAP incumbent Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from where he had won the parliamentary seat in 2014 and 2019. The seat fell vacant after Mann resigned as MP following his victory from the Dhuri constituency in the state assembly polls.

Addressing the workers here, Jarnail Singh said that following the crushing defeat of Congress and SAD-BJP in the Punjab Assembly Elections as AAP bagged 92 seats, workers are confident that they will conquer the Sangrur seat once again. He further said that after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, CM Mann-led government has taken many pro-people initiatives for the welfare of Punjab and Punjabis.

Asking AAP workers to work diligently to ensure the victory of Gurmail Singh, Punjab-in-charge said that he is confident that AAP will again win this MP seat with a thumping margin. Meanwhile, Gurmail Singh, a well-educated candidate, said that he would carry forward the mission of CM Bhagwant Mann and will work painstakingly for the welfare of Sangrur residents, after winning this seat.

Praising Gurmail's working style, Jarnail said that the party has shown confidence in him as he is connected to his roots and has been working diligently for the welfare of Sangrur residents for the past many years. Gurmail is a post-graduate in maths and has also done an MBA. Before entering politics, as a full-time politician, he was a teacher and taught children at various schools till 2018.

Punjab in charge said that Gurmail became circle chief of the Bhawanigarh block in 2015. He was later elected as Sarpanch of Gharachon village in 2018 and AAP had appointed him district president of Sangrur district in 2021. Those present in the meeting include Sangrur by-poll candidate Gurmail Singh, MLAs Labh Singh Ugoke, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Aman Arora, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Harchand Singh Barsat, Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman and other office-bearers.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced the candidate for the by-elections to the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, which goes to the polls on June 23. (ANI)

