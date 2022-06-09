LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Mexico president willing to sell presidential jet to Argentina

The latest in Latin American politics today: Mexico president willing to let Argentina bid for presidential plane and pay in installments

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is willing to let Argentina buy its presidential plane with the $30 million it has budgeted and pay for the rest of its value later, the leader said at his daily news conference. The last valuation of the plane, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, set its price at $110 million, said Lopez Obrador, who proposed in March renting it out privately for birthdays, weddings and other special occasions after his government failed to sell it the last three years.

Brazilian government working to reduce costs, inflation has decreased, minister says BRASILIA - Brazil's government is doing its part to tackle the economic impact of the war in Ukraine by lowering taxes and reducing costs, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said and stressed that inflation in the country has started to come down.

In an event promoted by the Brazilian Supermarket Association (ABRAS), Guedes mentioned cuts made by the government in import tariffs and the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI). Biden lines up clean energy growth plan at troubled Americas summit

LOS ANGELES - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday will make a pitch to leaders from the Americas for an environmentally-friendly economic partnership as he prepares for a first formal encounter with his Brazilian counterpart, a noted climate change skeptic. Biden will meet Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, a gathering intended to underline renewed U.S. commitment to Latin America after years of comparative neglect under the previous administration of President Donald Trump.

Development banks eye $50 bln for climate spending, U.S. officials say LOS ANGELES - Four development banks will jointly facilitate up to $50 billion over the next five years to back climate goals in the Americas, U.S. officials said, ahead of Biden clean-energy pitch at the Summit of the Americas.

The United States will also seek funding from the private sector and other sources to boost such projects, the officials said. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Howard Goller)

