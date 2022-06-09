Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee flays Centre for spoiling communal harmony in country

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre for spoiling the communal harmony in the country and urged communities to maintain peace in the larger interest of the common people.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-06-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 22:30 IST
Mamata Banerjee flays Centre for spoiling communal harmony in country
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre for spoiling the communal harmony in the country and urged communities to maintain peace in the larger interest of the common people. This statement by the Chief Minister comes after Delhi Police registered two FIRs-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, Mamata Banerjee wrote, "I condemn the recent heinous and atrocious hate speech remarks by a few disastrous BJP leaders, resulting in not only spread of violence but also a division of the fabric of the country, leading to disturbance of peace and amity." "I strongly seek that the accused leaders of BJP be arrested immediately so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and people at large do not face mental agony," she tweeted.

Banerjee added, "At the same time, I appeal to all my brothers and sisters from all castes, creeds, religions, and communities to maintain peace in the larger interest of the common people, despite the provocation which we so strongly condemn." Delhi Police has registered two FIRs one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi, are among the people named in the second FIR. Reacting to the FIR, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi said that he will not be intimidated by these tactics, asserting that criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated.

Owaisi attacked Centre, alleging that if he were sincere, he would have stamped out hate speech without indulging in "fake balance-vaad". The AIMIM chief alleged that Delhi Police is suffering from "both sideism" or "balance-waad" syndrome. "One side has openly insulted our Prophet while the other side has been named to assuage BJP supporters and make it look like there was the hate speech on both sides," he said in a tweet today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022