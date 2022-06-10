NATO deputy chief Geoana "confident" Sweden and Finland will join NATO
NATO's deputy chief is confident that member candidates Sweden and Finland will join the defensive alliance despite objections from Turkey, he told the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Friday.
"We are confident that Sweden and Finland will join our ranks," Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said.
