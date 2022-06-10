Left Menu

Maken alleges BJP attempt to defeat process of free and fair RS poll in Haryana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:59 IST
Congress' Rajya Sabha candidate for Haryana Ajay Maken Friday urged the Chief Election Commissioner to declare the election result after rejecting the ''frivolous'' objection by the BJP over alleged violation of the secrecy of the ballot.

In his letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, Maken has alleged ''unwarranted and illegal interference'' by Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma and the BJP in the election process.

Maken, a former union minister, alleged they have raised frivolous objection before the returning officer with the sole agenda to ''defeat the process of free and fair elections.'' The Congress candidate claimed the returning officer has already rejected the objections of Sharma and the BJP about the votes of its MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra, saying there has been no breach of secrecy of the ballot papers.

Maken alleged that the objection is ''nothing but a weak and desperate attempt, without any basis, to disturb the pious election process, in view of the their incumbent defeat against the undersigned. Therefore, the same ought to be rejected outrightly.'' He also called upon the Commission to direct the returning officer to declare the result without any delay.

A BJP delegation is also likely to meet the Election Commission on the issue.

Maken is pitted against Independent candidate and media personality Kartikeya Sharma, who has the support of the ruling BJP-JJP combine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

