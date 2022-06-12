Make yoga part of daily routine: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people on Sunday to make yoga a part of their daily routine, saying its benefits are countless.
He noted that the International Yoga Day will be observed globally in a few days on June 21, while urging people to be a part of the exercise.
Modi also posted a YouTube link about ''yoga in our daily lives''.
