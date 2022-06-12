Left Menu

If Raut knows who voted for whom, then he is like Sanjay of Mahabharat: MLA's dig after Sena's RS poll fiasco

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 20:40 IST
If Raut knows who voted for whom, then he is like Sanjay of Mahabharat: MLA's dig after Sena's RS poll fiasco
  • Country:
  • India

Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) MLA Shyamsundar Shinde on Sunday refuted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's charge that he did not vote for the MVA and likened the Sena MP to the Sanjay of Mahabharat who could see the Kurukshetra war without being present there through ''divyadrishti'' or divine vision.

Calling himself an associate member of the Nationalist Congress Party, Shinde said he had voted for MVA candidates as per the instructions of the party.

Shinde is the second MLA after Swambhimani Paksha's Devendra Bhuyar to refute Raut's allegation that at least six MLAs did not vote for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress), despite assuring to do so in the recently-held Rajya Sabha polls for six seats in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena's second nominee Sanjay Pawar lost the keenly-watched contest for the sixth seat to BJP's third nominee Dhananjay Mahadik. Even Raut managed to get 41 votes, the minimum number of preferential votes needed to be elected as a Rajya Sabha MP in Friday's polls. “The MLAs of major parties were supposed to show the votes cast by them to their respective representatives. The rest were not supposed to show it to anyone,'' Shinde told reporters. While Sena's second nominee Sanjay Pawar lost to BJP's third nominee Dhananjay Mahadik, other MVA partners- NCP and Congress- won one seat each. The BJP bagged all the three seats it had contested.

Taking a dig at Raut, the PWP MLA said, “If he knows which of these MLAs votes for whom then he is the Sanjay of Mahabharat. I have voted only for the MVA candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls''.

He, however, did not elaborate which candidate he voted for as the first, second and third preference in RS polls.

After Sena's Pawar lost to Mahadik in a cliffhanger, Raut said three MLAs of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), an independent MLA from Karmala Sanjaymama Shinde, Swabhimani Party MLA Devendra Bhuyar, and PWP MLA Shyamsunder Shinde did not vote for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) despite assuring to do so.

“Some horses were up for sale at a higher price and shifted sides despite the assurance of their votes to our candidate,” Raut had said. Earlier in the day, MLA Bhuyar claimed he had voted for the Shiv Sena in the RS polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022