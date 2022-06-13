Left Menu

Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID a second time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and just days after he met in person with US President Joe Biden.The announcement came in a tweet Monday in which he urged everyone to get vaccinated. Trudeau also tested positive in January.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 13-06-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 22:46 IST
Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID a second time
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and just days after he met in person with US President Joe Biden.

The announcement came in a tweet Monday in which he urged everyone to get vaccinated. Trudeau said he feels OK and said that's because he's been vaccinated. The positive test comes after he met with US President Joe Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Biden took a "family photo" with Trudeau on Friday and met with him on Thursday. Trudeau also tested positive in January. The prime minister also had isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Canada has one of the world's highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus — shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global
4
'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022