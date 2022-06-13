Bihar Congress stages protest outside ED office in Patna

Leaders of the Congress in Bihar on Monday alleged that investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate had become a ''puppet'' in the hands of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The state Congress functionaries expressed the view while staging a demonstration outside the ED office here as part of the party’s countrywide stir in protest against the ''harassment'' of its leader Rahul Gandhi.

Those who took part in the demonstration included state Congress president Madan Mohan Jha, AICC secretary and MLA Shakil Ahmed Khan and CLP leader Ajeet Sharma.

Gandhi was on Monday questioned for over eight hours by the ED in a money laundering case probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

