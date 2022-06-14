Cong considers its leaders above law: BJP

The Congress is blocking roads to show its ''leaders are above the law'', the BJP said on Tuesday as it hit out at the opposition party for protesting against Rahul Gandhi being questioned by the ED in a money laundering case.

Gandhi was questioned by the ED for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in the National Herald money laundering case. Many Congress leaders took to the streets as they did on Monday and were detained by Delhi Police for violating prohibitory orders.

Terming the protests ''drama'', BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said,'' When lawful action is taking place in a case of corruption, Congress is doing this drama and blocking roads....it shows the party considers its leaders above law.'' He also described the Gandhi family as ''obnoxious'' and said a ''sense of entitlement reeks from the first family of the Congress party''.

Congress, he added, is frustrated as the law is taking its course.

