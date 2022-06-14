Left Menu

President Kovind arrives on 2-day Goa visit; to lay foundation stone of new Raj Bhavan building on June 15

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 15:54 IST
President Kovind arrives on 2-day Goa visit; to lay foundation stone of new Raj Bhavan building on June 15
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Goa on Tuesday on a two-day visit to the coastal state.

He will lay the foundation stone of the new Raj Bhavan building on Wednesday morning in Dona Paula area near the state capital Panaji, a government official said.

On Tuesday, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, Goa Protocol Minister Mauvin Godinho, and other leaders received Kovind at the Dabolim airport in the state, he said.

From the airport, Kovind went to the Raj Bhavan at Dona Paula where he would stay tonight, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

